Potholes Reflect State Government’s Mismanagement, Says MP Bommai

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticized the state government over poor road conditions, claiming that potholes themselves reveal administrative failures. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate action to repair roads if he genuinely cares for the public.

Addressing the media, Bommai said the state government’s practice of appointing chairpersons and forming committees with guaranteed salaries has strained governance. “In such a scenario, how can the government function properly?” he questioned, adding that citizens are frustrated with the poorly performing administration.

Bommai highlighted financial mismanagement, noting that in the two-and-a-half years since Siddaramaiah took office, the government collected taxes worth several lakh crores while also taking loans of Rs 1,05,000 crore. Despite this, he claimed the state treasury remains nearly empty, with road repairs and infrastructure development lagging. Even old potholes remain unattended, and constructing new roads appears far off.

The MP warned that governance based on falsehoods is unsustainable. “The potholes are speaking,” Bommai said, emphasizing that road conditions directly mirror the state’s administrative efficiency. He called on the government to prioritize filling potholes and managing public resources effectively to restore citizens’ faith in administration.

