Thursday, September 25, 2025
"One Day, One Hour, Everyone Together" Under Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan

Gadag

Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar on Thursday launched a mass Swachhta Shramdaan from Chennamma Circle to Sri Maharshi Valmiki Circle under the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. He urged civic workers, students, and local residents to actively participate in keeping the city clean and make the initiative a model for other areas.

Speaking at the event, Sridhar said, “One day, one hour, everyone together participating will ensure effective implementation. Cleanliness is victory, and maintaining a hygienic environment allows everyone to lead a healthy life.” He emphasized that the campaign should extend beyond the main stretch to foster a culture of cleanliness throughout the city.

Urban Development Cell Project Director Basanagoudra Kotura, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Nanda Hanabaratti, Gadag-Betageri Municipal Council Commissioner Rajaram N. Pawar, Municipal Environmental Engineer Anand Badi, Municipal Assistant Executive Engineer H.A. Bandivadda, council officers, civic workers, NSS and NCC students, NGOs, and hostel students were present.

The programme combined awareness, active participation, and hands-on cleaning, reflecting the spirit of collective responsibility under the Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan.

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

