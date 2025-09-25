Thursday, September 25, 2025
Training on Preventing Immoral Trafficking of Women and Children Held in Gadag

Gadag

A one-day training programme focused on preventing immoral trafficking of women and children was organized at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Hulakoti. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about existing laws and empower participants to safeguard vulnerable groups.

District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary and Civil Judge CS Shivana Gowda inaugurated the programme, stressing the importance of awareness regarding legal protections for women and children. “Women and children should remain vigilant against immoral trafficking,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahantesh Sajjanara highlighted the need for public awareness on the issue, while KVK Head Sudha Mankani described immoral trafficking as a serious social scourge.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department Padmavati, Women and Child Development Officer Anupama Angadi, Child Development Project Officers, and staff from partner departments attended, participating in discussions and training sessions aimed at strengthening preventive measures and community vigilance.

