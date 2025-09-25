Spain, Italy send naval ships for Gaza flotilla

Rome

Spain and Italy have deployed naval ships to escort the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), carrying aid to Gaza, after the convoy came under drone attacks in international waters. The flotilla, with nearly 50 civilian boats and participants from 45 nations, was struck by drones dropping explosives and jamming communications, organisers said.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed Rome had already sent a frigate and was dispatching another vessel. “We are ready for any eventuality,” he told parliament. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain would also send a ship from Cartagena, insisting international law and the rights of citizens must be upheld.

Among those on board are Italian opposition lawmakers, human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed that Israel had been reminded of its responsibility to protect civilians. “Any operation must comply with international law and absolute caution,” the ministry said.

Flotilla organisers condemned the Israeli drone strikes as a “dangerous escalation” but vowed to continue. They urged the UN General Assembly to address the attacks. One participant said in a video call, “This mission is about Gaza, not us. Risks we face are nothing compared to what Palestinians endure daily.”

Crosetto, however, warned activists against entering Gaza’s territorial waters, suggesting instead that aid be handed to the Catholic Church in Gaza for distribution. He cautioned that Italy could not guarantee safety inside contested zones.

Despite threats and pressure, the GSF said it would persist in delivering humanitarian relief, framing the mission as an international stand for Palestinian rights.