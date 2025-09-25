South Korea warns of North Korea uranium stockpile

Seoul

South Korea’s Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday that North Korea is presumed to hold up to 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, enough to build several nuclear bombs. He cited expert estimates and warned that Pyongyang continues operating uranium centrifuges at four sites to expand its nuclear capacity.

“Even at this very hour, uranium centrifuges are running, probably accumulating nuclear materials,” Chung said, adding that 10 to 12 kilograms of uranium is sufficient for one weapon. He stressed the urgency of halting these activities.

Chung argued that sanctions alone cannot persuade Pyongyang to give up its program. Instead, he suggested the resumption of North Korea–US talks as a potential “breakthrough” to revive stalled denuclearisation and inter-Korean dialogue. His comments followed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent speech offering to resume talks with Washington, but only if demands for denuclearisation are dropped.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed hope of meeting Kim later this year, possibly during the APEC summit in South Korea. However, Kim has ruled out talks with Seoul and rejected reunification efforts.

Despite Pyongyang’s stance, President Lee Jae Myung reiterated at the UN that hostility on the peninsula must end, saying Seoul seeks peace and has no intention of hostile acts. Lee also indicated South Korea may accept a freeze deal between Trump and Kim as a practical step toward eventual denuclearisation.

Chung further revealed that his ministry is discussing suspending live-fire drills near the border to reduce tensions. He reaffirmed Seoul’s long-term goal of unification despite current divisions.