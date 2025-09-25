Jaishankar meets Mexico, Cyprus, Pacific leaders at UNGA

Jaishankar met Mexico, Cyprus officials, agreed on enhancing ties, supported UN Cyprus settlement, and welcomed Kombos’ visit

New York

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from Mexico, Cyprus, and several Pacific Island nations on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session, reinforcing India’s focus on building global partnerships.

Jaishankar met Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Mexico’s Foreign Secretary, and both sides agreed to create a fresh roadmap to enhance ties. With Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, he reviewed progress made since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the island nation earlier this year. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for a UN-backed settlement of the Cyprus issue and welcomed Kombos’ upcoming visit to India.

On the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Jaishankar engaged with leaders from the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Palau, and the Solomon Islands. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in development, climate resilience, and connectivity.

He also held a cordial meeting with Tonga’s Prime Minister Dr. Aisake Valu Eke, where the two sides exchanged views on strengthening India’s engagement with the Pacific region. Jaishankar underlined India’s commitment to working closely with these island nations, particularly on sustainable development and capacity building.

Sharing updates on social media, Jaishankar said the talks were “warm and constructive,” highlighting India’s consistent support for global South cooperation. The meetings also allowed India to reaffirm its role as a trusted partner in both bilateral and multilateral settings.

India’s outreach at the UNGA reflects its broader diplomatic strategy of combining traditional partnerships with greater engagement in new regions, notably the Pacific.