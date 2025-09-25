Super Typhoon Ragasa leaves trail across Asia

East Asia Crisis

Taipei

Super Typhoon Ragasa has caused widespread destruction across East Asia, leaving at least 15 people dead and 46 injured in Taiwan, and nine more dead in the Philippines. Authorities warned that the impact is still unfolding, with dozens missing and further risks ahead.

The storm, which formed last week in the Pacific, rapidly intensified into a Category 5 super typhoon with winds over 260 km/h. It struck the Philippines first, then swept through Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, before weakening as it moved toward Vietnam. Taiwan’s National Fire Agency confirmed that all fatalities occurred in Hualien County, while 31 people remain unaccounted for. A barrier lake collapse in Guangfu Township worsened flooding, stranding nearly 300 people.

In the Philippines, the coast guard reported that seven fishermen died after a vessel capsized off Cagayan, bringing the toll to nine. Thirteen were on board when the boat overturned in rough seas. Meanwhile, Manila is bracing for another storm, Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, expected to hit Luzon on September 26. Relief agencies have stockpiled food and emergency supplies across the country.

In China’s Guangdong Province, more than 2.1 million residents were evacuated before Ragasa made landfall on Hailing Island. The storm, China’s strongest this year, carried winds of 165 mph at its peak. Hong Kong faced major flight cancellations, transport suspensions, and school closures, though operations are gradually resuming.

Vietnam also issued alerts as Ragasa, now downgraded, continues to bring heavy rains and dangerous winds to northern provinces. Authorities across the region remain on high alert as recovery and rescue operations continue.