Trump alleges ‘triple sabotage’ during UN visit

New York

US President Donald Trump demanded an investigation into what he called “triple sabotage” at the United Nations, claiming three separate incidents disrupted his visit to the 80th General Assembly session.

Trump said the first mishap occurred when the escalator carrying him and First Lady Melania Trump suddenly stopped. He alleged sabotage, warning it could have caused a serious fall. Shortly after, Trump’s teleprompter malfunctioned as he began his 57-minute speech. He continued without it until the device restarted 15 minutes later. Finally, Trump claimed the sound system failed, leaving leaders unable to hear him directly.

Calling the sequence “a real disgrace,” Trump demanded security tapes be preserved and insisted those responsible be punished. He wrote on Truth Social that the UN should be “ashamed” and announced that the Secret Service was reviewing the incidents.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric countered the claims, saying an investigation showed the escalator stopped due to a built-in safety feature, likely triggered when a videographer recording Trump’s arrival backed into the top step. The machine was reset immediately. Dujarric added that such safety mechanisms are meant to prevent accidents, not cause them.

World leaders laughed when Trump mentioned the broken teleprompter during his speech, and he later joked about the mishaps during talks with UN chief Antonio Guterres. Still, Trump insisted the issues were intentional.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump’s concerns, warning that if UN staff acted deliberately, they should be dismissed. Reports in The Times suggested UN employees had joked about turning off escalators ahead of Trump’s arrival, fueling further controversy.