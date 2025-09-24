Wednesday, September 24, 2025
HomeCityBJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Potholes
City

BJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Potholes

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
21

Bengaluru 

Bengaluru witnessed widespread protests by BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday over the worsening state of roads and unfilled potholes, highlighting growing public frustration with the Congress-led government. In Bengaluru, party workers led by Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath staged demonstrations by filling potholes themselves, while in other parts of Karnataka, BJP supporters held ‘rasta roko’ (road blockade) protests for an hour. The party plans similar demonstrations across all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Protesters accused the state government of negligence, corruption, and carrying out substandard road works that led to potholes appearing even on newly laid roads. In Mahalakshmi Layout near Kanteerava Studio, former MLA N.L. Narendrababu and Bengaluru North District President S. Harish criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru development, for failing to translate promises into action despite allocating Rs 1,100 crore for road repairs. They demanded that officials inspect roads personally and ensure potholes are filled to prevent accidents and fatalities.

The BJP demonstrations combined symbolic acts of filling potholes with sit-ins at heavily damaged areas in Basavanagudi, Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, and BTM Layout. Party leaders emphasised that commuters face daily hardships due to neglected infrastructure, and called on the government to act swiftly. Through these protests, the BJP aims to draw attention to the state of Bengaluru’s roads and press for accountability in public works, while preparing for upcoming civic body elections.

Previous article
K’taka HC Upholds Centre’s ‘Sahyog’ Portal, Dismisses X Corp Challenge
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.