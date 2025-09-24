BJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Potholes

Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed widespread protests by BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday over the worsening state of roads and unfilled potholes, highlighting growing public frustration with the Congress-led government. In Bengaluru, party workers led by Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath staged demonstrations by filling potholes themselves, while in other parts of Karnataka, BJP supporters held ‘rasta roko’ (road blockade) protests for an hour. The party plans similar demonstrations across all 224 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Protesters accused the state government of negligence, corruption, and carrying out substandard road works that led to potholes appearing even on newly laid roads. In Mahalakshmi Layout near Kanteerava Studio, former MLA N.L. Narendrababu and Bengaluru North District President S. Harish criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru development, for failing to translate promises into action despite allocating Rs 1,100 crore for road repairs. They demanded that officials inspect roads personally and ensure potholes are filled to prevent accidents and fatalities.

The BJP demonstrations combined symbolic acts of filling potholes with sit-ins at heavily damaged areas in Basavanagudi, Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, and BTM Layout. Party leaders emphasised that commuters face daily hardships due to neglected infrastructure, and called on the government to act swiftly. Through these protests, the BJP aims to draw attention to the state of Bengaluru’s roads and press for accountability in public works, while preparing for upcoming civic body elections.