Wednesday, September 24, 2025
State Tells High Court: Socio-Economic Survey Voluntary, Citizens May Refuse

Karnataka State government  informs the High Court that participation in the socio-economic and educational survey is voluntary

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday heard petitions challenging the State’s approval to conduct a survey on the social and educational status of citizens under the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the State, clarified that the exercise is a socio-economic and educational survey, not a caste survey as claimed by petitioners, and emphasized that participation is voluntary.

Singhvi argued that accurate statistical data is essential for planning welfare measures and that the collection of data does not violate privacy, unlike the compulsory census. “How can rational policy or advice be formed without data?” he asked, asserting that judicial intervention is warranted only in “rarest of rare” cases.

Petitioners’ advocates, including Sr Adv Prabhuling K Navadgi and Sr Adv Jaykumar Patil, contended that the survey oversteps constitutional boundaries under Article 342, which grants the Union Government exclusive authority to enumerate caste for official purposes. They argued that the survey could lead to data duplication, misuse, and privacy violations. Concerns were also raised about compulsory provision of Aadhaar and mobile numbers, arbitrary caste grouping, and unscientific enumeration of castes that could result in confusion and political manipulation.

Senior Advocate Ashok Haranahalli highlighted the risk of digital data leaks and emphasized that informational privacy must be protected. Advocates also described the survey as potentially a “colourable exercise of power” that could affect political outcomes.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, adjourned the matter for further hearing today, leaving the status of the survey pending.

