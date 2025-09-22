MHA extends ban on NSCN (K) for five years

The government cited NSCN (K)’s threats to sovereignty and alliances with unlawful groups as justification for the move, MHA stated

New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced the extension of the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), or NSCN(K), along with all its factions, wings, and front organisations, declaring them unlawful for another five years. The ban will come into effect from September 28, 2025, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The government said the move was necessary due to the group’s ongoing involvement in activities threatening India’s sovereignty and integrity. NSCN(K) has openly sought a separate sovereign Nagaland, including Naga-inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region, and has allied with other unlawful organisations such as ULFA(I), PREPAK, and PLA, the MHA stated.

Officials noted that the group is involved in serious crimes, including kidnapping for ransom and extortion, targeting businessmen, government officials, and ordinary citizens. The outfit is also known to possess illegal arms and ammunition and reportedly receives help from anti-India forces in other countries to acquire weapons and resources.

Authorities said the extension is part of India’s ongoing strategy to curb insurgency and maintain national security in the northeastern region. Over the years, NSCN(K) has been involved in several violent incidents, challenging peace and stability in Nagaland and adjoining areas.

The MHA stressed that continued monitoring, strict enforcement, and legal action against all affiliated members are crucial to protect citizens and uphold the rule of law. The government remains committed to preventing anti-national activities and ensuring peace in the region, with security forces actively tracking the group’s operations and dismantling illegal networks.

This decision reinforces India’s firm stance against insurgent groups seeking to disrupt national unity.