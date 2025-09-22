CM Yogi addresses public grievances at Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, meeting around 250 citizens, hearing their grievances, and instructing officials to ensure prompt redressal, an official statement said.

During the session at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, CM Yogi emphasised that every needy person must receive the full benefits of government welfare schemes. He personally interacted with women and men, moving from chair to chair to listen to each complaint and assuring timely, transparent, and satisfactory solutions.

One woman raised the issue of not having a ration card. The Chief Minister immediately directed officials to address such matters sensitively, ensuring eligible beneficiaries receive ration cards and pension benefits without delay.

On complaints of land grabbing, CM Yogi instructed strict legal action to protect the poor’s land from encroachment and ordered effective coordination between the Revenue and Police departments to resolve disputes quickly.

Responding to requests for medical assistance, he assured citizens that no treatment would be stalled due to lack of funds. Officials were asked to prepare cost estimates on priority and submit them promptly, with financial support to be provided by the government as needed.

Reiterating his commitment to public service, CM Yogi urged officials to always prioritise citizens’ welfare, act promptly, and ensure relief for every affected individual. His direct engagement with people during Janata Darshan underscores the administration’s focus on accessibility and responsive governance.