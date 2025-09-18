Jagan Alleges Naidu Cancelled Poor’s House Pattas

Amaravati

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of betraying poor families by cancelling house site pattas provided under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. Jagan described this move as “anti-poor” and vowed that YSRCP would challenge it legally and politically.

In a post on X, he recalled that during his tenure, a landmark housing programme granted 31,19,000 pattas to women beneficiaries, covering 71,800 acres. The government spent Rs 11,871 crore on land acquisition, while the market value exceeded Rs 1,50,000 crore. Each site was worth between Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 15,00,000, giving families real ownership of assets.

Jagan highlighted that YSRCP had sanctioned 21,75,000 houses, creating 17,005 colonies. Despite Covid challenges, over 9,00,000 houses were completed, and a record 7,43,000 houses were inaugurated on October 12, 2023. Families also received subsidised cement, steel, free sand, interest-free loans, and central grants, adding Rs 2,70,000 in value per household.

In contrast, he said the current TDP-led government has not built a single house in 16 months or purchased land for housing. Instead, it cancelled pattas and diverted prime lands to private industrial projects, reflecting a pro-rich, anti-poor approach.

“This government cancels instead of supporting. The poor gave Chandrababu power expecting help, not betrayal. YSRCP will fight to protect the rights of every family whose dream of owning a home is at risk,” Jagan asserted.