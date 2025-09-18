Thursday, September 18, 2025
Delhi CM inaugurates 502 Anganwadis, funds women MSMEs

Delhi launches collateral-free loans for women, promotes fully electric public transport

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 502 refurbished Anganwadi-cum-creche centres, aimed at supporting working mothers, and announced collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore for women entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

“We want Delhi to become a model state for others to follow,” CM Gupta said, explaining that the government has renamed all Anganwadi workers as ‘Mausis,’ symbolizing care and affection, who will look after children like their own. The new centres will provide daycare services, nutrition, and early education, helping working mothers balance career and family responsibilities.

On social media, CM Gupta highlighted that the 502 centres are part of the Seva Pakhwada initiative, launched to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. She said, “These centres are a pillar for children’s nutrition and care, offering mothers peace of mind while pursuing their work.”

She also announced a government scheme offering women entrepreneurs loans up to Rs 10 crore without collateral, enabling them to start businesses and achieve self-reliance. “The government will guarantee these loans to empower women in entrepreneurship,” she added.

Further, CM Gupta highlighted Delhi’s push for sustainable public transport, aiming to make the entire fleet electric by 2026. Speaking at the SAFE Annual Convention and the SIAM Green Plate EV Rally, she said, “This initiative will reduce pollution, improve public health, and make life safer and more convenient for citizens, while involving the public in building a cleaner, greener Delhi.”

These steps reflect the Delhi government’s dual focus on women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability, striving to make the capital both inclusive and forward-looking.

