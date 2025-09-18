BJP’s Tamilisai Targets DMK as Anti-People

Chennai

Former Governor and BJP leader Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday claimed that the “anti-people” DMK government in Tamil Nadu will be removed by voters in next year’s Assembly elections. Her remarks came in response to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement that the BJP had “no entry” in the state.

Dr. Tamilisai said the time had come for the DMK to face its exit and predicted that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments,” would not continue in office beyond 2026. “The DMK will face its exit. The people will chase away anti-people policies, crimes, and honour killings along with the DMK government,” she told reporters.

Reacting to Stalin’s comments during the DMK’s annual Mupperum Vizha, Dr. Tamilisai criticized him for praising former minister V. Senthil Balaji, despite his legal controversies. She questioned the CM’s shift from filing cases against Senthil Balaji as opposition leader to now defending him.

Dr. Tamilisai also highlighted corruption among DMK ministers and questioned the party’s approach to state rights and governance at the village level. She pointed out that DMK allies rarely express dissent, suggesting a lack of democracy within the party. In contrast, she said NDA allies have the freedom to voice opinions openly in a democratic manner.

The BJP leader’s remarks signal a strong challenge to the DMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, emphasizing accountability, anti-corruption, and public sentiment as key issues.