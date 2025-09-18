Thursday, September 18, 2025
SC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Tamil Nadu MLA

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tamil Nadu MLA “Poovai” Jegan Moorthy of K V Kuppam in an alleged abduction case. A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Joymalya Bagchi made its June 30 order absolute, disposing of Moorthy’s plea. The MLA had challenged a Madras High Court ruling that had dismissed his earlier anticipatory bail request.

Moorthy argued that the boy involved had already been resecued and was never in his possession or control. He claimed he was implicated in the case due to mala fide intentions and denied any role in the alleged abduction. The court noted that even if Moorthy interacted with one party, it could be relevant only for resolving the dispute, and no custodial interrogation was necessary.

The case arose from a complaint by Lakshmi, mother of a youth who had reportedly eloped. Allegedly, when her elder son could not be traced, her younger son, 18, was abducted and later abandoned near a hotel with injuries.

