Thursday, September 18, 2025
Congress to lodge complaint over BJP videos

Gogoi said BJP’s videos won’t sway Assamese society, stressing Assam’s heritage and his vision of a “bor Assam” led by hardworking professionals, where democracy, respect, and progress triumph over hate and corruption

Guwahati

The Congress on Thursday announced that it will file a complaint with Assam Police over alleged AI-generated videos shared on social media by the BJP targeting the state Congress president, Gaurav Gogoi, and the Muslim community. The party’s social media and IT cell will approach the Dispur Police Station to register an FIR, a Congress spokesperson said.

The Assam BJP has been posting several videos since Monday on its X handle, claiming threats from illegal immigrants in the state. One video, titled “Assam without BJP,” showed AI-generated images of Muslims taking over public spaces in Guwahati, with a caption warning voters to “choose carefully.” The BJP has also repeatedly referred to Gogoi as “paijan” following allegations from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linking him to Pakistan’s ISI.

Reacting to the videos, Gogoi stated that the BJP’s campaign could not influence Assamese society. He emphasized that Assam’s heritage, nurtured by leaders like Srimanta Sankardeva, Azan Pir, and Lachit Borphukan, deserved politicians focused on progress rather than hate. Gogoi expressed his vision of a “bor Assam,” a society led by hardworking professionals and entrepreneurs where democracy, decency, and respect prevail over prejudice and corruption.

The BJP, meanwhile, claimed the videos highlighted the threat of illegal immigrants and accused Gogoi of promoting a “reserved” version of Assam. Assam Information Minister Pijush Hazarika defended the BJP’s content, questioning Congress’ allegations of Islamophobia, and accused journalists supporting Gogoi of exaggerating the issue. The chief minister declined to comment directly but criticized Gogoi and Congress for trivializing serious matters.

