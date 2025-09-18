Bihar to Give Rs 1,000 Monthly to Graduates

Graduate Youth Aid

Patna

The Bihar government has announced that unemployed graduates will receive financial support of Rs 1,000 per month for up to two years under the ‘Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana’, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday. Previously, this scheme was limited to youths who had passed their intermediate exams.

In a post on X, Nitish Kumar said the scheme has now been expanded under the state government’s seven resolves programme. “Graduate youths in the 20–25 age group who are not pursuing further studies, do not have jobs, self-employment, or any government or private employment, will receive Rs 1,000 per month for a maximum of two years,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this financial aid would help young people gain necessary training and prepare for competitive exams to secure their future. Since taking office in 2005, he said, the government has prioritized youth employment and empowerment. A target has been set to provide jobs to one crore youth in the next five years, with new opportunities being created in both government and private sectors.

Nitish Kumar emphasized that skill development training is being provided to help youths access these employment opportunities. The main aim of this initiative is to make Bihar’s educated youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-ready, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the state and country’s development.