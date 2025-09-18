Modi Appreciates South African President’s Birthday Wish

India-South Africa ties strong, rooted in history and global cooperation

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his sincere gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for his warm birthday wishes, underlining the strong ties between India and South Africa and their joint commitment to the Global South. Responding to the greetings, PM Modi wrote on X, “Thank you for your kind wishes, President Cyril Ramaphosa. India and South Africa are steadfast partners with a shared commitment to work together for the Global South.”

President Ramaphosa, in his message, congratulated PM Modi on his 75th birthday, appreciating his leadership and the deep bond between the two nations. “May this year bring prosperity in both your personal and professional life,” he said. He also expressed hope that the friendship and cooperation between India and South Africa would continue to grow under Modi’s leadership and wished him good health and success.

The relationship between India and South Africa is historically and strategically strong, strengthened by collaboration in forums like BRICS, the G20, and the India-Africa Forum. India’s engagement with South Africa goes back to Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha movement over a century ago. India also led global efforts against apartheid, cutting trade ties with the regime in 1946 and imposing full diplomatic, commercial, cultural, and sports sanctions. The country actively pushed for international sanctions through the United Nations and other platforms.

Besides President Ramaphosa, world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also sent their greetings. PM Modi later said he was deeply moved by the warm wishes from both India and abroad, reflecting the respect and friendship he enjoys globally.