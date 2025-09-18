Big Cricket League season 2 starts January 16



New Delhi

The Big Cricket League (BCL), the world’s first Pro-Am cricket league, will begin its second season on January 16, 2026, promising bigger excitement for fans across India. Season 2 will feature more international players, increased entertainment, and wider broadcast coverage, bringing the league to millions of viewers.

The league’s talent hunt is already underway in several cities, offering aspiring players a chance to showcase their skills and join the upcoming season.

Season 1 ended in December 2024 with 18 thrilling T20 matches at Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. The Mumbai Marines, led by Irfan Pathan, were crowned champions after facing tough competition from teams with stars like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

The unique Pro-Am format paired professional cricketers with amateurs, creating unforgettable moments and drawing huge viewership. Over 60 amateur players were discovered through the talent hunt, many playing their first professional games alongside legends.

League officials said Season 2 will raise the bar with stronger talent and more thrilling cricket, aiming to turn the dreams of aspiring players into reality while delighting cricket fans nationwide.