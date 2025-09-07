Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna assigned prison library clerk

Revanna, grandson of former PM Deve Gowda, was sentenced to life last month in a rape case

Bengaluru

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, serving a life sentence in a rape case, has been assigned duties as a library clerk at Parappana Agrahara prison. Prison officials said his tasks include issuing books to inmates and keeping records of borrowings.

Revanna will earn Rs 522 per day for his work, provided he completes the duties. A senior jail official explained that life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, with tasks assigned based on skills and willingness. “He expressed interest in administrative work, but the administration placed him in the library,” the official said.

The ex-MP has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are generally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days each week. However, Revanna’s workdays are currently limited due to frequent court hearings and lawyer meetings.

Revanna, identified in prison records as Prisoner No. 15528, is the grandson of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader H. D. Revanna. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court last month in one of the rape cases filed against him.

The prison administration stressed that assigning him clerical duties follows the same rules applied to all inmates. Officials added that labour not only provides prisoners with a modest income but also helps maintain discipline inside the jail.

With this assignment, Revanna joins several high-profile convicts in Karnataka who have been engaged in clerical or maintenance work inside prison facilities.