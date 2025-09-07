HomeCityChariots Through Crowds City Chariots Through Crowds By Cityhilights September 7, 2025 0 99 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Hundreds of chariots were taken out in a grand procession during the annual Ooru Habba (Car Festival) at Subbannaiah Palya, Kalyan Nagar, in Bengaluru on Sunday Tagscityhilights.newsibcworldnews.comindianpolicenews.in Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleOpposition MPs prepare for VP poll with mock drill Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com RELATED ARTICLES City Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna assigned prison library clerk September 7, 2025 City BJP Turning Dasara Into Political Battleground: DCM Shivakumar September 7, 2025 City K R Puram traffic police stress zebra crossing use September 7, 2025 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Most Popular Opposition MPs prepare for VP poll with mock drill September 7, 2025 Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna assigned prison library clerk September 7, 2025 Russia’s Biggest Airstrike Sets Ukrainian Govt Building Ablaze September 7, 2025 BJP Turning Dasara Into Political Battleground: DCM Shivakumar September 7, 2025 Load more