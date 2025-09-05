Saturday, September 6, 2025
State

Dr Radhakrishnan’s Discipline, Devotion Inspire All: MLC Sankanur

MLC SV Sankanur lauds Dr. Radhakrishnan’s discipline and devotion, urging teachers to build a well-educated and morally strong nation

Gadag

MLC SV Sankanur said that as a philosopher, teacher, and President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s discipline and devotion serve as an example for everyone. He was speaking at the inauguration of district-level Teachers’ Day celebrations, including the District Best Teacher Award and felicitation ceremony for retired teachers, held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in the city.

Dr Radhakrishnan achieved greatness through dedication, honesty, and integrity, Sankanur said, urging everyone to emulate these qualities. He highlighted the crucial role teachers play in society, nurturing students’ learning, moral values, and human virtues, often behind the scenes. Teachers are shaping the future by preparing students for competitive exams and leadership positions.

Deputy Director of the State Educational Research and Training Department, Dr GV Hariprasad, delivered a lecture on teachers’ duties, modern technology, and artificial intelligence in education. MLAs GS Patil, Dr Chandru Lamani, District Level Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Chairman BB Asuti, and Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar also attended.

Sankanur emphasized adopting Dr Radhakrishnan’s ideals to collectively build a safe, well-educated nation, noting that the country’s future is shaped within classroom walls.

