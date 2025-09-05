DK Shivakumar Questions BJP Concerns Over Ballot Papers in Local Polls

Bengaluru



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday questioned the BJP’s apprehension regarding the use of ballot papers in Karnataka’s local body elections. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, “The decision to use ballot papers in local body elections is entirely that of the Karnataka government. Why is the BJP worried? The state government is empowered to conduct these elections. Why are they getting jittery about it?”

When asked whether ballot papers would be used in the upcoming BBMP elections, he clarified that the decision pertained specifically to local body polls.

On the topic of land acquisition for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, Shivakumar defended the state’s approach, stating, “The farmers are my people. I have the right to speak with them. As many as 82% of the farmers have consented to the acquisition, with only 18% opposing. We have provided fair compensation considering the broader interests of the state. If the project was unnecessary, previous governments under Yediyurappa or Kumaraswamy could have cancelled it. We cannot de-notify the project until the Supreme Court issues its final order.”

Addressing the withdrawal of legal cases, Shivakumar said, “We have closed cases against supporters of BJP, Congress, and our own party. Even cases filed during Covid against me and the Chief Minister have been withdrawn. The ED case that led to my arrest has been quashed, yet no one addressed the inconvenience it caused. Cases against all party supporters fighting for language, farmers, and the state have been resolved.”

Shivakumar emphasized that the state government continues to act impartially, ensuring legal matters involving political workers are resolved fairly.