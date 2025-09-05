Congress at Center of D’sthala Controversy, Alleges MLC CT Ravi

Vijayanagara

MLC CT Ravi has alleged that the Congress party is directly involved in a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Dharmasthala. He stated that the truth behind the matter can only emerge through an NIA investigation or an SIT probe led by a sitting High Court judge.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers to the Hindu Maha Ganapati at Hospet, Ravi claimed that the Intelligence Department had alerted the government about a plot against Dharmasthala as early as July 2023. However, he accused the state Congress government of inaction, suggesting it has become the focal point of the alleged conspiracy.

Ravi further asserted that certain NGOs intend to disrupt the faith of the religious institution and systematically attempt to convert people. He added that in the Soujanya murder case, the victim’s family did not file a complaint against the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala or his family, and the CBI is conducting its investigation. However, he criticized the Chief Minister for framing the issue as a choice between supporting Soujanya or backing Heggade, calling it a serious wrongdoing.

Ravi also condemned misinformation spread by YouTuber Sameer, who drew a controversial depiction of Heggade. “Had he done this targeting his own religion, the entire village would have erupted in anger,” he said, highlighting the perceived double standards and the intensity of the controversy surrounding Dharmasthala.