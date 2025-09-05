Bapuji Essay Competition Preparatory Meeting Held

Chitradurga

The Information and Public Relations Department is organising a Bapuji essay competition to commemorate the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash instructed officials to make necessary preparations for the event.

At a preliminary meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat office, Dr. Akash emphasized the need to inspire students and young people by creating awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s life, the freedom movement, simplicity, and non-violence. He announced that the essay competition will be conducted simultaneously on September 8 across the district in high schools, undergraduate colleges, and graduate and postgraduate departments.

Dr. Akash directed the authorities to ensure maximum participation from students in each taluk, stressing that the competition should be organized systematically and diligently to ensure its success.

Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Dr. Rangaswamy highlighted that the competition aims to educate students about Gandhi’s principles of freedom, cleanliness, politics, the elimination of untouchability, and patriotism. He urged teachers to encourage students to reflect on these themes regularly, emphasizing the collective responsibility to introduce Gandhiji and his ideals to the new generation.

He added that the essay competition is a meaningful way to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti and to nurture talent among students. Dr. Rangaswamy expressed hope that students from the district would excel and emerge as winners at the state-level Bapuji essay competition.