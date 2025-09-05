Saturday, September 6, 2025
State

Donations Collected for Flood Victims During Eid Milad Celebrations

Bidar

The Muslim community across Bidar city and district celebrated Eid Milad with great enthusiasm, commemorating the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad. Special prayers were held in the morning at Jumma Masjid near Chaubara in the city, as well as at Dr. BR Ambedkar Circle, Siddhi Talim, Naya Kaman, Mahmood Gawan Circle, Shahaganj, Mailur, Chidri, and mosques and dargahs in rural areas. Following the prayers, participants exchanged festive greetings.

A large procession, beginning at Mahmood Gawan Circle, drew people of all ages, from children to elders. While most walked, some joined peacefully on bikes, waving flags and chanting slogans. Messages from the life of the Prophet were shared along the route, and some participants recited verses from the Quran. Various organizations offered refreshments, and youth volunteers collected donations for flood-affected people in Punjab. Mosques along the route were beautifully decorated with electric lights.

The procession moved through Shahganj, Dr. BR Ambedkar Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, Naya Kaman, Siddhi Taleem, and Chaubara, concluding at Jumma Masjid. As the day was a public holiday, most shops remained closed until noon, ensuring minimal disruption. Traffic police guided vehicles through alternate routes to allow the procession to pass smoothly.

