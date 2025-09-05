Ganeshotsav Highlights Anubhav Mantapa’s Legacy

Ganeshotsav Mantapa Display

Haveri



The Anubhav Mantapa, constructed by Basavadi Sharan in the 12th century as a center for social reform, continues to inspire even today. The office bearers of Rajarajeshwari Yuvaka Mandila in Ranebennur, who have recreated this historic Mantapa, have installed a Ganesha idol at the same site.

The display showcases a view of the Anubhav Mantapa, often regarded as the world’s first parliament, alongside a grand Ganesha statue celebrating Basavanna’s enthronement. The exhibition presents a secular, egalitarian society through vibrant scenes depicting Basavanna’s early life, Anubhav Mantapa, Kayakave Kailash, philosophy, legacy, and contributions to social reform.

Locals and villagers from surrounding areas are flocking to witness the Mantapa, reflecting Sharan’s vision of universal humanity and his efforts to build a society free from gender, caste, or color discrimination. Jagajyothi Basavanna is revered as a global role model, whose vachanas inspired social awareness. The workings of his Anubhav Mantapa are represented at the Ganesha installation site.

Replicas of all the Sharanas—including Vishwaguru Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, Ambigara Choudaiah, Madiwala Machideva, Samagara Haralaiah, Dohara Kakkaiah, Akkamahadevi, Madara Channaiah, Nooli Chandaiah, Akkadakkki Lakkamma, and Bedara Dasimiah—are enshrined within the Mantapa.

The exhibition, which began on September 1, will continue until September 19 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Artists from Kuppelur have been crafting clay idols for 20 days, with the stage beautifully decorated to complement the idols, said Committee President Santosh Tewari.