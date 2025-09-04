ZP officer orders continuous drinking water supply to village

Implement schemes properly

Chitradurga

Declare at least one village in the Gram Panchayat area as a 24×7 continuous drinking water supply village and develop it into a model village, said Zilla Panchayat Planning Director and Chief Planning Officer CS Gayathri.

She was speaking at a district level workshop organized for Gram Panchayat Development Officers, computer operators, and engineers of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department of Hiriyur and Hosadurga taluks on the Jaljeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission project and Karnataka Sustainable Rural Drinking Water Supply Project in collaboration with the Zilla Panchayat, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and Implementation Support Organization (GRAMS) at the city’s Zilla Panchayat Hall.

Under the Karnataka Sustainable Rural Drinking Water Supply Project, Veeravva Nagathihalli under Janakal Gram Panchayat in Hosadurga Taluk and Beechanahalli Lambanihatti under Devigere Gram Panchayat have already been declared as 24×7 continuous drinking water supply villages, and steps should be taken to declare the remaining villages under the Gram Panchayat as 24×7 villages.

Gram Panchayats should adopt the Water Operation and Management Policy in Gram Panchayats and collect water revenue from the villages under their Gram Panchayat jurisdiction and deposit it in the VWSC account.

Village Water and Sanitation Committees in all villages of the district should meet every two months and submit the minutes of the meeting to the Zilla Panchayat Office. After the completion of the work under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, the Panchayat Development Officers should visit the village and inspect the provision of water connection to all the houses. After that, the work should be handed over to the Gram Panchayat and a Har Ghar Jal declaration should be made, she said.