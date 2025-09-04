Digital Push for Better PU Results

CH NEWS

Bidar

Digital technology plays a crucial role in making classroom teaching more effective and engaging for students, said District Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU) Chandrakant Shahabadkar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Jñānaseethu training workshop for PU lecturers, organised at Sri Channabasaveshwar Gurukul Residential Science PU College, Karadyal, Bhalki taluk. The programme was held in collaboration with Khan Academy and the Department of Pre-University Education.

Lecturers must understand the core objective of this initiative and make maximum use of digital tools to help students master their subjects. Effective use of technology will also ensure better PU results in the district, Shahabadkar said. He further stressed the need for students to use mobile phones and online platforms productively, especially by accessing educational videos to strengthen their learning.

Hiremath Sansthan Vidyapeeth Secretary Mahaling Swamiji also addressed the gathering. Administrator Mohan Reddy presided over the programme.

Nodal officers Chandrakant Gangashetty and Geeta, Principals’ Association Honorary President Manmath Dhole, District President of Aided PU College Employees’ Association Dr Vijaykumar K Patil, State Representative of Principals’ Association Balaji Wadekar, Rajshekhar Mangalgi, Principal Basavaraj Molakire

and resource persons Shivakumar Kosam, Srinivas, Srikanth, and Sunil Vaijapure were present.