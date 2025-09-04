Nagavi village commemorates Puttaraja Gavai

Gadag

Known as the walking god, late Dr PA Puttaraja Gavai was a light to the lives of blind and orphans. Lakhs of artists who learned music from him are serving all over the world. Even though he was born as a human, he became a god through his good deeds, said Shivshanthaveera Sharan of Balaganur Chikenakoppa Mutt.

He was speaking at the 15th commemoration of Puttaraja Gavai by the Basaveshwara Bhajana Sangha of Nagavi village.

Puttaraja Gavai has received various awards from various organizations and the Padma Award from the government for his music and literary services. The venerable said that it is a sign of his dignity that his memory is being celebrated across the country.

On this occasion, Nagavi Nana launched the first episode of the Sharanara Sandesh program brought out through YouTube by releasing an invitation letter for viewers.

Former Taluk Panchayat President BS Chinchali gave the introductory address and welcomed the audience.

Mrityunjaya Swamiji Hiremath, the Vedamurthy of Gangadhareshwara Mutt of Nagavi village, presided over the function. Village leaders and dignitaries including SB Hubballi, CV Madiwalara, GP Hombala, Gurappa Avaradi of Alagavadi, participated.

Basaveshwara Bhajana Sangha members roamed the main streets singing bhajans with the portrait of Puttaraja Gawai. In the afternoon, food distribution was held. Afterwards, an all-night bhajana programme was also held.