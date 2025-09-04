Thursday, September 4, 2025
HomeStateNagavi village commemorates Puttaraja Gavai
State

Nagavi village commemorates Puttaraja Gavai

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
58

Gadag

Known as the walking god, late Dr PA Puttaraja Gavai was a light to the lives of blind and orphans. Lakhs of artists who learned music from him are serving all over the world. Even though he was born as a human, he became a god through his good deeds, said Shivshanthaveera Sharan of Balaganur Chikenakoppa Mutt.

He was speaking at the 15th commemoration of Puttaraja Gavai by the Basaveshwara Bhajana Sangha of Nagavi village.

Puttaraja Gavai has received various awards from various organizations and the Padma Award from the government for his music and literary services. The venerable said that it is a sign of his dignity that his memory is being celebrated across the country.

On this occasion, Nagavi Nana launched the first episode of the Sharanara Sandesh program brought out through YouTube by releasing an invitation letter for viewers.

Former Taluk Panchayat President BS Chinchali gave the introductory address and welcomed the audience.

Mrityunjaya Swamiji Hiremath, the Vedamurthy of Gangadhareshwara Mutt of Nagavi village, presided over the function. Village leaders and dignitaries including SB Hubballi, CV Madiwalara, GP Hombala, Gurappa Avaradi of Alagavadi, participated.

Basaveshwara Bhajana Sangha members roamed the main streets singing bhajans with the portrait of Puttaraja Gawai. In the afternoon, food distribution was held. Afterwards, an all-night bhajana programme was also held.

Previous article
Digital Push for Better PU Results
Next article
PM Modi, EU leaders push swift FTA talks
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.