PM Modi, EU leaders push swift FTA talks

Leaders aim for next India-EU summit, reaffirming stronger global partnership

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Thursday with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirming India and the European Union’s commitment to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks at the earliest and to implement the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

The leaders welcomed progress in areas such as trade, investment, technology, defence, sustainability, innovation, and supply chain resilience. Modi also invited Costa and von der Leyen to India for the next India-EU Summit, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties. They also discussed regional and global concerns, with a focus on restoring peace in Ukraine. Modi reiterated India’s stand in favour of dialogue and peaceful resolution.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders underlined the importance of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in addressing global challenges, promoting stability, and strengthening a rules-based international order. Both sides agreed to remain in touch and continue coordination.

Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India earlier this year, the leaders expressed intent to hold the next summit in India at a mutually convenient time. Modi recalled his recent meetings with von der Leyen and Costa during the G7 Summit in Canada, calling them productive and useful for advancing cooperation.

In June, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met von der Leyen in Brussels, appreciating her strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and support for India’s fight against terrorism. The meeting further emphasized the potential for expanding cooperation in trade, connectivity, technology, and security.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepen the partnership, reflecting shared values, trust, and a common vision for global prosperity and stability.