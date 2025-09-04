CM Fadnavis denies plans to alter reservations

Fadnavis assured the resolution won’t affect OBC quotas, noting several leaders welcomed it, and emphasized the government’s effort to fairly address Maratha and OBC concerns while avoiding community conflicts

Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured that the MahaYuti government will not allow injustice to any community, especially OBCs, amid the ongoing Maratha reservation row. He stressed that the government does not plan to take away the rights of one community and transfer them to another.

Clarifying concerns after NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal skipped a cabinet meeting in protest, Fadnavis said, Marathas will get the rights of Marathas, and OBCs will get the rights of OBCs. There will be no conflict between the two. He also assured that doubts raised by Bhujbal and OBC organisations would be addressed through dialogue.

Explaining the use of the Hyderabad Gazette for issuing Kunbi certificates, Fadnavis said that only genuine Kunbis, with documentary proof such as their ancestors’ names in the Gazette, would benefit. This resolution is based on evidence and leaves no room for misuse, he added.

Fadnavis further said the resolution would not impact OBC quotas and highlighted that many OBC leaders had already welcomed it. He reiterated that the state government’s decision aims to balance the concerns of both Maratha and OBC communities without causing friction.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal maintained that confusion still exists and mentioned that OBC groups are consulting legal experts to decide the next course of action, including moving court if necessary. Protests and demonstrations by OBC activists are continuing across the state, reflecting their unease over the government’s decision.