Rajahansgad Emerging as Major Tourist Hub: Hebbalkar

Boost for Tourism

Belagavi

With the installation of a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajahansgad Fort, the site has started attracting a large number of tourists. Within the next five years, it will not only grow into a prominent tourist destination but also lead to overall development of the village, said Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Speaking at the Maragai idol installation and Mahaprasad program in Rajahansgad village, she said the fort has already become a major tourist attraction. The increased flow of visitors will enhance land value, create employment opportunities, and boost trade and commerce, thereby ensuring the village’s holistic progress.

The Minister added that she has been working tirelessly across the constituency, regardless of region or group. “Earlier, hardly anyone knew about this rural constituency. Today, it is recognized across the state. My vision is to develop it on the lines of Baramati. Since the elections, I have been working beyond politics. More than 140 temples have been built in the constituency,” she said.

Former APMC President Yuvaraj Kadam praised Hebbalkar, noting that the constituency has witnessed significant development since she became Minister. “She has risen above party lines and worked for all, helping many secure jobs and education,” he remarked.

During the event, Minister Hebbalkar distributed mandate letters from various departments to local women.

