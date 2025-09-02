Lumbini Park Emerges as a Haven for Nature LoversKalaburagi

Spread across 17 acres near Gundagurthi village in Chittapur taluk, Lumbini Park has become a popular destination for nature enthusiasts. Developed under the guidance of District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, the park features a wide variety of trees, ornamental vines, and a small stream that adds to its peaceful charm.

Located about 25 km from Kalaburagi city on the Sedam road, the park attracts visitors with its greenery and eco-friendly facilities. Conceived as part of the Minister’s vision to expand green spaces in the region, the project was implemented on red-mixed land near Gundagurthi. Funding of ₹97 lakh from the Forest Department and ₹1.17 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), totalling ₹2.14 crore, supported the initiative. The blueprint approved by Minister Kharge was executed by forest department officials.

Lumbini Park houses more than 2,000 saplings of around 50 native species, including a Miyawaki-style forest — an urban afforestation method pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. Among its main attractions is the butterfly forest, designed in the shape of a butterfly and home to 51 butterfly species. To encourage their habitat and breeding, host and nectar plants were sourced from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

The park also includes animal statues to simulate a zoo-like experience, as well as an open-air theatre. For visitors’ comfort, it provides ample seating and dining spaces, designated food courts, safe drinking water, and separate toilets for men and women.

Minister Priyank Kharge said that Lumbini Park has been equipped with all basic facilities, and additional amenities will be introduced as per public demand. Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Tarannum noted that over 100 visitors come to the park daily, with numbers increasing significantly on weekends and holidays.