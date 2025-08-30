SIT Raids Jayanth’s Bengaluru Residence

Bengaluru



In a new turn in the Dharmasthala alleged mass burials case, the conspiracy was likely hatched in Bengaluru. The SIT on Saturday brought the masked man Chinnaiah from Beltangady to Bengaluru for further spot investigation. Chinnaiah’s statement revealed some crucial locations, which the SIT is now verifying.

The investigation has taken a significant turn, with suspicions arising about Thimarodi’s close associate Jayanth’s involvement in the conspiracy. Chinnaiah allegedly mentioned Jayanth’s name during interrogation, leading the SIT to conduct a raid on Jayanth’s house at Mallasandra in Bengaluru. Initially, it was said that Chinnaiah may be taken to Tamil Nadu and Mandya.

Meanwhile, complainant C. N. Chinnayya was taken to undisclosed locations, including Bengaluru, to conduct spot mahazars linked to allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials spanning two decades.

According to Mangaluru district police sources, Chinnayya was taken under heavy security around 6 a.m. to locations he had earlier mentioned in his statements. One of the sites reportedly included the place where he allegedly obtained a human skull. During the exercise, officials also seized documents believed to be connected to the case.

Authorities, however, have withheld details of the exact locations visited. “The process was carried out early in the morning due to security concerns. The sites inspected and documents recovered cannot be revealed at this stage,” a police source said.

The case drew attention after Chinnayya, who was later arrested on charges of perjury, alleged that several bodies, including those of women showing signs of sexual assault, had been buried in Dharmasthala. His claims suggested the involvement of temple administrators, sparking political and social tensions.

The allegations triggered strong reactions, with the BJP accusing the government of targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar warned of strict action if the claims were proven false. Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari and custodian of Dharmasthala, welcomed the formation of the SIT and expressed confidence in its investigation.

The SIT continues its probe, focusing on verifying Chinnayya’s claims and gathering forensic and documentary evidence.