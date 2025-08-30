Action Against Derogatory Post

Kalaburagi PDO Suspended Over Derogatory WhatsApp Post on CM

Kalaburagi

Praveenkumar Udagi, a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) serving at Suntanur gram panchayat in Aland taluk, has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory WhatsApp status targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against him under Sections 299, 353, and 198 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The complaint, lodged by local leader Mallikarjun Dhannur, alleged that on August 21, Udagi shared a WhatsApp status featuring a morphed image of the Chief Minister wearing a skullcap with the caption “Sidramulla Khan.” The post also questioned the value of the state budget for farmers, claiming that reservations for Muslims in contracts were being prioritized over the welfare of farmers.

The post drew widespread objection from the local community, prompting petitions from other leaders, including Mahalingappa Harawal and Beeranna Poojari, president of the Aland Taluk Kuruba Sangha Youth Wing, urging the Panchayat authorities to take disciplinary action.

Following the complaints, Manappa Kattimani, Executive Engineer of Aland Taluk Panchayat, issued a show-cause notice to Udagi. After reviewing his response and deeming it unsatisfactory, the Zilla Panchayat CEO, Bhanwar Singh Meena, placed the PDO under suspension pending a formal enquiry.

Officials emphasized that the suspension is a precautionary measure while the investigation proceeds. Udagi has denied the allegations in his reply to the show-cause notice, but the authorities maintain that strict action is necessary to uphold the integrity of the Panchayat system and ensure accountability of public officials in cases involving defamatory or offensive conduct.