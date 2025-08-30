Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meet ahead of Assembly session

Party sources indicated important bills and the Rajasthan High Court ruling on SI exam may be discussed

Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has called a crucial cabinet meeting today, as the Assembly session begins on Monday. The meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office is expected to focus on legislative preparations and key bills for the upcoming session.

Party sources said several important bills are likely to be discussed. The recent Rajasthan High Court ruling cancelling the SI recruitment exam may also be informally touched upon. While the Cabinet Secretariat has only confirmed the meeting, the detailed agenda is expected on Sunday morning.

Three pending bills are scheduled for referral to the Select Committee, while three recently approved bills will also be tabled. The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, is likely to be withdrawn and reintroduced with amendments. Additional drafts could be cleared in the meeting, taking the total number of bills for the session to eight to ten, making it a crucial legislative period.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani reviewed preparations with Assembly Secretariat officials, instructing them to ensure smooth conduct of the House. Officers were directed to stay updated on rules, coordinate effectively, and resolve any technical issues for legislators.

The last Assembly session ran from January 31 to March 24, comprising 24 sittings. Twelve bills were introduced, with ten passed. Members were provided iPads to promote digitization and reduce paper usage in the House.