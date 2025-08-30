India’s engineering goods exports hit record $10.43 billion in July

Engineering Exports Surge

New Delhi

India’s engineering goods exports recorded a sharp 13.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in July 2025, driven by higher shipments to key markets including the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and China, according to data released by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) on Saturday.

For the first time in the current fiscal, engineering exports crossed the $10 billion mark, reaching $10.43 billion in July, up from $9.16 billion in the same month last year. This growth comes despite international trade uncertainties, including escalating US tariffs, regional divergences, and heightened policy risks impacting global markets.

Exports to the US rose 19 per cent YoY to $1.81 billion, while shipments to Germany and the UK saw significant growth of 37.8 per cent and 46.5 per cent, reaching $457.6 million and $402.5 million, respectively. Exports to Japan surged by 55.2 per cent to $256.6 million, and shipments to Brazil advanced by 26.4 per cent to $263.9 million. Exports to China also saw a strong 35.8 per cent YoY increase, totalling $263.9 million.

However, exports to Turkey fell sharply by 31 per cent due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Declines were also reported in exports to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Overall, 29 of 34 engineering panels reported positive growth during July, while five categories, including aircraft and spacecraft, ships and boats, and zinc products, saw declines. For the April–July period of FY26, engineering exports rose 6.1 per cent YoY, reaching $39.34 billion compared to $37.08 billion last year.

EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha emphasized the need for diversification, stating, “We need to diversify our markets and products to survive and increase our global market share. Government support in foreign policy and credit access will be crucial. North America continued as the leading destination with a 22 per cent share, followed by the EU at 18 per cent and West Asia-North Africa at 14 per cent during the April–July period.”