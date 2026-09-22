Young talent takes centre stage ahead of Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru

With the grand Mysuru Dasara festival just around the corner, the city is already witnessing the colourful preparations of young performers. Students from various colleges are immersed in rigorous practice sessions on the lawns of the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday, gearing up to showcase their talent before a large audience.

As a vibrant prelude to the Dasara festivities, the district administration will organise ‘Yuva Sambrama’, a popular platform that gives college students an opportunity to present their artistic skills and creativity. The event will be held at the Manasagangotri Open Air Theatre, where the stage will come alive with music, dance and cultural performances.

Students from colleges across the State are expected to participate in Yuva Sambrama and use the platform to bring their hidden talents to the fore. The event has become an important attraction of the Dasara celebrations, providing youngsters an opportunity to experience the excitement of performing before a large audience.

On Tuesday, a group of girl students were seen engrossed in rehearsals for a song, dressed in colourful Yakshagana and Bharathanatyam attire. Their spirited practice added a festive touch to the surroundings, reflecting the enthusiasm among students as Mysuru prepares to welcome the grand Dasara celebrations.

The lawns echoed with music and youthful energy as the students fine-tuned their performances, hoping to make their mark on the Yuva Sambrama stage.