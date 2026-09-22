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Mysuru police gear up for safe and secure Dasara

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Special disaster management training held

Mysuru

With the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival just around the corner, the Mysuru City Police have stepped up preparedness to ensure the safety and security of tourists and citizens during the grand celebrations.

A special training programme on preventive safety measures and disaster management was organised at the conference hall of the Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday, with the objective of ensuring a safe, smooth and successful Dasara.

The programme focused on strengthening the preparedness of city police personnel to effectively handle any emergency or disaster situation that may arise during the festival, which attracts thousands of tourists from across India and abroad.

Pradeep, head of the prestigious Tejas Disaster Management and Mitigation Centre, conducted an extensive training session for city police officers. He explained various preventive disaster management measures and provided detailed guidelines on preparedness, emergency response and effective handling of unforeseen situations.

The training was aimed at enhancing the capacity of officers to respond swiftly and efficiently to emergencies and ensure the safety of the public during the festival.

Senior police officers of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate, along with Police Inspectors from all police stations in the city, participated in the training programme.

The initiative comes as part of the city police’s comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Dasara festivities, with emphasis on public safety, emergency preparedness and coordinated disaster response.

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