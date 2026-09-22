Registration Opens for first-ever Mysuru Dasara Kambala

Mysuru

Registration has commenced for the Dasara Kambala-2026, being organised for the first time as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities.

The Kambala event will be held near the VTU Regional Centre on the Outer Ring Road at Sathagalli in Mysuru. Owners of Kambala buffaloes and traditional Kambala jockeys can register their names under various competition categories.

Interested participants can submit their applications on or before September 30. Applications can be submitted online through the official Mysuru Dasara website, mysoredasara.gov.in, or through physical application forms.

Physical application forms can be obtained from the authorised officials at the Zilla Panchayat office and submitted after duly filling them in.

The Working President of the District Kambala Sub-Committee stated in a release that interested buffalo owners and Kambala jockeys should complete the registration process within the stipulated deadline.