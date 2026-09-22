Authorities crack down on setback violations in Domlur

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Intensifying municipal enforcement across the technology capital, Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has ordered immediate legal notices and targeted demolition operations against a multi-story building currently under construction near Domlur for brazenly violating mandatory setback regulations.

Conducting a high-level field inspection across various infrastructure and civic sites within the central administrative zone, the Chief Commissioner uncovered widespread zoning violations. Reviewing a commercial construction project that replaced an older structure, Rao noted with strict disapproval that the builders had completely ignored urban planning norms by failing to leave mandatory setback clearances on all four sides of the property. He immediately directed local municipal enforcement teams to slap formal stop-work notices on the owners and initiate swift clearance actions to dismantle the illegal portions.

During the same inspection tour, municipal authorities cracked down on a neighboring commercial complex that had similarly bypassed setback mandates, ordering electricity supply to the commercial property to be severed immediately.

Shifting his focus to pedestrian infrastructure and urban mobility, Rao inspected the wide walkways along Domlur Main Road. Pointing out potential urban utility options, he instructed engineering departments to evaluate the commercial and logistical feasibility of converting sections of the wide sidewalk into organized hawking zones or designated public parking bays to reduce street congestion. He also ordered the immediate demolition of boundary walls and structural extensions that illegally encroach upon and obstruct public footpaths, ensuring unhindered pedestrian movement.

The civic chief’s itinerary included reviewing major transportation bottlenecks. He reviewed progress on the long-delayed Wind Tunnel underpass project near Indiranagar, noting that eighty percent of the structural engineering work is complete. With the critical ‘box pushing’ phase remaining, Rao issued strict instructions to project contractors and engineers to accelerate execution timelines, setting a firm deadline to complete and open the underpass by the end of November.

Furthermore, Rao addressed rampant road degradation caused by delayed utility restorations. Expressing deep dissatisfaction over unfinished civil works, he reprimanded officials regarding a local road where municipal water boards had completed underground sanitary pipeline installations months ago without restoring the asphalt surface. He ordered immediate blacktopping and resurfacing of the deteriorated route, specifically highlighting the poor condition of the access road leading to the local Saibaba Temple. Engineers were also directed to overhaul stormwater drainage alignments to prevent seasonal waterlogging.

Concluding his inspection circuit at the Kodihalli Primary Health Centre, Rao issued directives to upgrade internal medical infrastructure. He ordered the establishment of a dedicated, isolated room for safe biomedical waste management and mandated the installation of high-definition closed-circuit television cameras across the healthcare facility to bolster security for patients and staff.

Senior civic officials, including City Corporation Commissioner G. Jagadeesh, Additional Commissioner Venkatachalapathi, Chief Engineer Hemalatha, and concerned executive engineers, accompanied the Chief Commissioner during the rigorous ground review.