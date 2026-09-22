GBA unveils e-Aasthi 2.0 to streamline B’luru property records

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

In a major leap forward for municipal administration and digital governance, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda officially launched ‘e-Aasthi 2.0’, an advanced, in-house developed property-record and e-Khata management platform designed to overhaul property administration across the sprawling metropolitan region.

The comprehensive overhaul builds upon the foundational success of the first-generation e-Aasthi framework, which was originally deployed across the erstwhile municipal corporation in October 2024 and subsequently earned national acclaim, including the prestigious National e-Governance Gold Award 2025. While the initial iteration successfully scanned, digitised, and published approximately twenty-five million records online, administrators recognized that clunky document-upload interfaces and complex bureaucratic bottlenecks continued to frustrate everyday users. Addressing these pain points, e-Aasthi 2.0 introduces a modernized, scalable, and highly intuitive digital architecture aimed at eliminating intermediaries, curbing administrative delays, and making citizen-government transactions entirely seamless.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda emphasized that technological intervention must prioritize public convenience over mere administrative computerization. “The purpose of technology is to make citizens’ lives easier,” the Minister stated, noting that the ultimate objective is to strip away friction from public services. “The objective is not technology for the sake of technology. The objective is to use technology to make the citizen’s interaction with government simpler, faster, and more transparent.”

Statistical overviews shared during the launch highlighted the monumental scope of the initiative. Bengaluru currently encompasses upwards of 35 million individual properties. Of this vast inventory, approximately 23 to 24 million property records have already been successfully digitised, resulting in the issuance of draft e-Khatas. To date, roughly 11 million property owners have completed final verification workflows to secure their official Final e-Khatas. Authorities have urged remaining property holders to submit necessary documentation to regularize their assets under the updated digital framework.

A cornerstone of e-Aasthi 2.0 is its advanced cross-departmental integration. Rather than forcing citizens to act as manual couriers carrying physical documents between disparate municipal and utility offices, the upgraded platform establishes automated data-sharing protocols with critical state infrastructure bodies, including the Kaveri land registration portal, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). This interoperability ensures that ownership transfers, encumbrances, utility status, and property tax metrics auto-update across linked platforms without redundant administrative red tape.

The upgraded platform also introduces structured digital workflows to resolve recurring property discrepancies, such as historical name continuation errors, typographical mistakes, and boundary extent mismatches. The system seamlessly handles multiple historical deeds—encompassing titles both prior to and following 2004—while streamlining inheritance mutations through authenticated state datasets. Furthermore, remote property management has been revolutionized: non-resident Indians and property owners residing outside Karnataka can now securely apply for, track, and download their e-Khatas online from anywhere across the globe.