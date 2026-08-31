Muniyappa warns detractors, says they’ll regret

Kolar

Minister K.H. Muniyappa has hit back at his detractors, saying those who are currently speaking against him will eventually regret their remarks. His statement comes amid reported differences within the Congress party in Kolar district, where tensions between sections of local leaders have attracted attention.

Muniyappa said people were free to make statements against him, but indicated that their criticism would not affect his political work. “Let them speak, they will regret it,” he said, asserting confidence in his position and political experience.

The minister also hinted that efforts were underway to resolve the differences within the Congress unit in Kolar district. He suggested that discussions were being held to address misunderstandings among party leaders and workers and bring greater coordination within the organisation.

The differences within the district Congress unit have emerged as a matter of concern for the party, particularly as leaders and their supporters have expressed divergent views on local political issues. Muniyappa’s remarks indicate that the party leadership is keen to prevent the disagreements from growing further and affecting its organisational strength.

Muniyappa has been a prominent Congress leader from Kolar and has held several important responsibilities in the state government. His latest comments are being viewed against the backdrop of continuing political discussions among Congress leaders in the district.

Party leaders are expected to hold further discussions to settle the differences and improve coordination among various groups. The focus is likely to remain on strengthening the party organisation and ensuring that internal disagreements do not affect its functioning at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Muniyappa’s strong response has added a political edge to the ongoing developments in Kolar. While he did not elaborate on the individuals he was referring to, his warning that critics would regret their comments has drawn attention within political circles.

The minister’s remarks also underline the continuing challenges faced by the Congress in maintaining unity among its district-level leaders. With efforts reportedly underway to resolve the differences, party workers are hoping that the issues will be settled through discussions and that the organisation will remain united ahead of future political challenges.