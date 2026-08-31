Drought declaration to follow Central norms: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

CH NEWS

YADGIR

The declaration of drought-hit taluks is not a decision based on the discretion of the State government, but is being made on the basis of scientific criteria prescribed under the guidelines of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said.

Speaking to reporters after laying foundation stone for Sharan Sakkreppagowda Guru Vishwaradhya Ayurveda College building at Abbe Tumakuru, the Minister said 101 taluks in the State had been declared drought-hit in the first phase. In district, Shahapur taluk has been included in the list. The ground-truthing process for the remaining taluks is currently underway, and deserving taluks will be included in the drought-hit list in subsequent phases based on the assessment reports, he said.

The Revenue Department is taking decisions after considering rainfall recorded at rain gauges and the prevailing local conditions, Patil said. Reacting to the suspension of two government teachers from district for allegedly participating in an RSS procession, Patil said government officials and employees could not associate themselves with any organisation or ideology while discharging their official duties. Government employees must remain impartial while performing their duties. Though individuals have the freedom to follow any ideology personally, they must strictly follow service rules while discharging the responsibilities of a government post. Action will be taken according to law against those who violate the rules, he said.

Responding to BJP leader Pralhad Joshi’s allegation that the Congress government was indulging in politics of vendetta over the teachers’ suspension, Patil said, Pralhad Joshi should first introspect. He said the Congress would not engage in activities that create divisions in society and maintained that anyone violating the law would face action as per the rules. If the suspended teachers approach the court, the judiciary will decide the matter according to law. The government has faith in the judicial system, Patil said.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and District Congress President Basareddy Anapur were present.