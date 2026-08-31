 ‘Puttur Chalo’ rally, heavy police deployment

Puttur

Hindu organisations and the BJP have organised a ‘Puttur Chalo’ rally in Puttur on Monday to protest against a recent clash reported in Darbe. Police have granted conditional permission for the rally and made elaborate security arrangements across the city.

As a precautionary measure, a police route march was conducted in Puttur. The exercise was aimed at boosting public confidence and briefing personnel deployed for security duties. Police have increased surveillance at major roads, junctions, crowded areas and other sensitive locations.

A total of 168 police officers and personnel have been assigned specifically for the rally. The deployment includes one Additional Superintendent of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police, three police inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, 14 assistant sub-inspectors and 139 other police personnel.

In addition to the local police force, five Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, two State Armed Police (SAF) teams and seven District Armed Reserve (DAR) platoons have also been deployed. Personnel will be stationed at the rally venue and along important connecting routes to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police said strict security measures have been put in place to ensure that the programme remains peaceful and that public movement is not affected. Participants and organisers have been instructed to follow the conditions attached to the permission granted for the rally.

Authorities have warned against unlawful activities, provocative slogans, clashes or any attempts to disturb public order during the programme. Police patrols have already been intensified in the city, while vehicle checks are being conducted at important locations.

The police are also monitoring social media platforms to prevent the circulation of provocative content or false information that could create tension during the rally.

With more than 200 personnel, including reserve forces, involved in the overall security arrangements, police officials said all necessary preventive measures had been taken to maintain law and order and ensure that the ‘Puttur Chalo’ programme concludes peacefully.