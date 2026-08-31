Drought anger awaits CM Shivakumar in Gadag

CH NEWS, Malingaraya Pujar

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is set to face political challenges and public anger during his first visit to Gadag district after assuming office as Chief Minister. While people are hoping for special development measures, farmers and opposition parties are preparing to protest against what they describe as the government’s inadequate response to the drought situation.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Gadag to review the drought situation. However, there is speculation in political circles that his visit also has a personal purpose. Shivakumar is expected to visit the historic Muktimandir Mutt in Lakshmeshwar taluk to fulfil a vow. Some sections have questioned whether the religious visit is being presented as an official drought inspection.

Gadag district is reportedly facing a severe rainfall shortage this year. According to the information cited by local groups, the district has recorded an estimated 80 per cent deficit in rainfall, leaving farmers under considerable stress. Despite the situation, only Gajendragad taluk has been declared drought-hit. Farmers and residents are demanding that the remaining taluks should also be included in the drought-affected list based on the actual ground situation.

Farmers’ organisations and JD(S) leaders are preparing protests during the Chief Minister’s visit. They have announced plans to display black flags and black cloth as a mark of protest against the government’s handling of the drought issue. The proposed demonstration is expected to put additional political pressure on the Chief Minister during his visit.

The district’s political circles are witnessing mixed sentiments. Congress workers and supporters have expressed disappointment over the absence of representation from Gadag in the Cabinet. At the same time, the district has welcomed the elevation of one of its leaders to the prestigious post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

People are also expecting Shivakumar to announce a special development package and additional grants for Gadag. Residents argue that the district, which has faced developmental challenges for years, requires substantial investment in infrastructure, agriculture and public services.

The Chief Minister’s visit will therefore be closely watched, with protests on one side and expectations of development announcements on the other. How Shivakumar responds to the drought concerns and demands for special grants will be significant for the district’s political climate.

“CM DK Shivakumar is coming to Gadag district to fulfill his vow, but he has only declared drought on the pretext of observing drought. Although the farming community in the district is in distress due to lack of rain, only one taluk in the district has declared drought, which is an injustice to the farmers. We will show black clothes to the CM. Venkanagouda R Govindagouda, State Spokesperson“