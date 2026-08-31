Hunsur journalists set example for state: H.P. Manjunath

Hunsur

Former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath praised journalists of the Hunsur Taluk Journalists’ Association for maintaining the credibility and dignity of the print media. He said their commitment to truth and public interest had made them a role model for journalists across Karnataka.

Speaking after inaugurating the Press Day celebrations at Ambedkar Bhavan in the city, Manjunath said journalists in the taluk had resisted temptations and worked for the creation of a better society. Their reporting also helped elected representatives remain accountable and focus on the development of the taluk. He assured journalists of his continued support and promised to extend assistance for the construction of a journalists’ building.

V.H. Foundation president Varsha Harish Gowda said the media played a vital role in correcting social inequalities and bringing injustice to public attention. She urged journalists to remain independent, unbiased and committed to their profession without yielding to pressure or inducements. She also stressed the need to improve the financial security of journalists and provide them with better social protection.

Karnataka State Guarantee Implementation Committee vice-president Pushpa Amarnath praised Manjunath for remaining connected with people despite losing the election. She said his development works and public service during his tenure continued to be remembered by people. Recalling her 16-year association with journalists, she said she trusted newspapers that reported facts through genuine journalism rather than following misleading social media narratives.

District Journalists’ Association president Deepak, general secretary Narayan, rural vice-president Venkatappa, rural secretary Da.Ra. Mahesh, executive committee member Hanagodu Nataraj, Taluk Journalists’ Association president H.R. Krishnakumar, vice-president Cheluvaraju, general secretary Neralakuppe Mahadev, journalists and entrepreneurs including Raju Shivarajegowda, Tarikal Raju and Satish Papanna attended the programme.