Undertrial hospitalisation row: Jail superintendent transferred

Mandya

Mandya District Prison Superintendent Shanthamma has been transferred to Bellary Central Prison following allegations that an undertrial prisoner was provided special treatment at a hospital. Director General of Prisons Alok Kumar issued the transfer order, which has come into effect immediately.

The undertrial prisoner, Mohammed Hussain, who was lodged in Mandya District Prison in connection with a land scam case, had been admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital. During a surprise inspection, Mandya District Judge C. Chandrashekar reportedly found the prisoner with a young woman at the hospital. The incident was subsequently reported widely in the media.

The judge’s inspection also reportedly revealed that the prisoner had been admitted to the hospital without prior information being given to the court. Taking serious note of the matter, the judge directed the concerned authorities to submit a report explaining the circumstances under which the prisoner was admitted and the arrangements made for his treatment.

Following the incident and the media reports, DGP Alok Kumar visited the Mandya District Prison personally and inspected its administration and records. The department subsequently initiated an inquiry into the matter to determine whether there had been violations of prison procedures and lapses in supervision.

According to the official transfer order, prima facie dereliction of duty was found on the part of Superintendent Shanthamma in connection with the incident reported in various media outlets. Consequently, she has been transferred to Bellary Central Prison with immediate effect and assigned special duty there until further orders.

The prison department has also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations concerning the administration of Mandya District Prison. The department stated that further action would be considered after the detailed inquiry report is received.

The concerned prison superintendents have been directed to submit compliance reports to the headquarters confirming Shanthamma’s release from her present duties and her reporting for duty at Bellary Central Prison.